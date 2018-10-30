Some Apple Watches are dying when updated to the new watchOS 5.1 release

UPDATE: Apple has now removed the watchOS 5.1 update, but if you've downloaded it and are yet to install it, we still recommend waiting until it gets patched.

After updating their fancy new Apple Watches to the latest operating system, watchOS 5.1 , some users are reporting that it has turned their devices into little more than jewelry.

When trying to install the update, some owners of the latest Apple Watch Series 4 have found their unit stuck on the Apple logo screen indefinitely, effectively ‘bricking’ their rather expensive devices.

Apple has apparently told some customers the update could take several hours, although many users have reported waiting for much longer with no change. Restarting the Apple Watch, or the paired iPhone, hasn’t fixed the issue for those affected either.

For those who've successfully been able to install it, watchOS 5.1 introduces new emojis, watch-faces and support for group FaceTime audio, as well as fixing some minor bugs.

While there is currently no official word from Apple, we’ve contacted them for a response and will update this story when we have more information. In the meantime, if you're a Series 4 Watch owner, we recommend holding off on installing this update until Apple has addressed the problem.