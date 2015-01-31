Google Now is getting some help from Pandora, Lyft and other apps

Google Now up to this point has been a useful tool that's limited by its ability to pull and show information only from Google apps.

That's changing today with the introduction of third-party app cards in Google Now, as detailed in a Google blog post.

Can the iPhone 6 compete?

"Starting today, the Google app on Android can help you keep up with all the good stuff in 40 different apps at a glance," wrote Google Director of Product Management Aparna Chennapragada.

The post gives a ton of examples, from Google Now cards with the latest news from The Guardian to cards with your daily language lesson from Duolingo.

Other apps Google calls out specifically include Instacart, Pandora, Airbnb, Lyft, and more than 30 others.

These new third-party Now cards will arrive on Android "over the next few weeks," Chennapragada wrote.