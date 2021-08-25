Snap up this Shark cordless vacuum for its (almost) lowest price

The best cordless vacuums let you zip around your home sucking up dust and debris, without a wire restricting where the vacuum can be steered. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Shark WandVac cordless vacuum , reducing it to £99 from £129.99 . This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this stick vacuum, which can be converted into a handheld cleaner - there have been even better deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , but it’s still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum deals in your region.)

Today's best Shark cordless vacuum deal in the UK

Shark WandVac cordless vacuum: £129.9 9 £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this cordless vacuum, which is compact and offers good suction. This isn't the lowest price we’ve seen - it has dropped to £72.53 in the past, but this is still a good deal. We don’t know how long the offer will last, so we suggest you snap up this cordless vacuum cleaner deal now.

View Deal

The Shark WandVac is a cordless stick vacuum that can be converted into a handheld cleaner by simply removing the wand and the floor cleaning head. It has a 0.25 litre dust canister that, while on the small side, is what we’d expect from a compact device designed to be used to clean up the odd spill, rather than a regular deep clean.

On test, we found the vacuum sucked up fine dust from both carpets and hard floors with ease, although when it came to large debris such as cereal and cat food, it took several passes before it was all collected.

The SharkWandVac comes with a crevice tool and a fluffy brush head that’s ideal for cleaning blinds or delicate surfaces. There’s also a floor cleaning head, which has self-cleaning silicone ‘Powerfins’ on the brush roller, rather than conventional bristles. We found these were effective at stopping pet or human hair from getting tangled around it.

The battery doesn’t last as long as other cordless vacuums, such as the Dyson V15 Detect. We managed just 12 minutes of vacuuming from one full charge. However, as we’ve already mentioned, this vacuum is designed to be used to clean up small spillages, rather than for a regular deep clean, which means this shorter runtime is more than acceptable.

More cordless vacuum deals