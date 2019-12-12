Snap up this Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush for just £70 at Amazon

For one day only, you can grab the Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush at Amazon for just £70 – a saving of £60 off the regular price. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Oral-B Genius 8000 deals near you.

This is no ordinary electric toothbrush; it connects to your phone via Bluetooth, with a dedicated app to help you get the best position possible as you brush. As well as improving your overall oral health (used properly, it can remove up to twice as much plaque as a manual toothbrush), such thorough cleaning also gently whitens teeth over time by removing stains.

The Bluetooth function is easy to set up (and the brush even comes with a phone holder to stick to your bathroom mirror), but if it sounds a little too involved, the Genius 8000 works brilliantly as a regular electric toothbrush, too.

There's a sensor to warn you and reduce the brushing speed if you're applying too much pressure (which can damage gums and tooth enamel) and there are dedicated gentle brushing modes if you suffer from sensitive teeth.

The small, round brush head makes it easy to get right back to your wisdom teeth, and there are three provided with different designs to suit different needs. The CrossAction head is particularly impressive; just hold it for a few seconds over each tooth surface for a thorough cleaning.

This deal only applies to the silver model; the toothbrush is still full price if you opt for rose gold, anthracite grey or midnight black. The offer is available for one day only, so don't hang around.

