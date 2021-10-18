Snap up this Cosori air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryer ensures you can prepare crisp, crunchy foods such as fries and chicken wings without the gallons of oil usually required for deep frying. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 reducing it to £79.99 from £99.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this air fryer, which was only launched a few months ago, although we could see even bigger savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Cosori air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £20 off the cost of this air fryer. This is the best savings we’ve seen for this kitchen appliance that has seven presets for cooking french fries, chicken, and frozen food, as well as steak, seafood, bacon, and vegetables. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

The Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 is unlike most other air fryers as it features a touch panel on top of the kitchen appliance that’s used to control the temperature and cooking duration. This means the basket air fryer has a sleeker, more stylish look than you’d expect. However, it’s not a case of style over substance. During testing, the air fryer produced crisp, crunchy fries, with soft fluffy potato inside.

The air fryer has a 4.7 litre capacity, and also comes with a pre-heat function and a keep warm setting, which maintains the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes. It also proved to be one of the quietest we’ve tested, registering just 55.7db for noise on our decibel meter.

However, if you’re a fan of frozen foods, this might not be the right air fryer for you. On test, we found some of the frozen steak cut fries we cooked in the appliance were still raw inside when we used the default program. If you plan on cooking a lot of frozen foods in this air fryer then you will need to experiment with timings.

More air fryer deals