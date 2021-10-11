Snap up Eufy’s most affordable robot vacuum for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums let you outsource the chore of cleaning your floors so you can put your feet up for a well-earned rest. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 32% off the price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £129.99 from £189.99 . While this isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum - it's been lower on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Amazon has knocked £70 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which is just 7.2 cm tall, making it ideal for cleaning under furniture with low clearance. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this robot vacuum – it dropped to £125.99 on Black Friday last year. But at just £4 more than that, this is good value – so we suggest that you snap the robot vacuum deal up now.





The Eufy RoboVac 11S is the brand’s entry-level robot vacuum, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on cleaning features. It has the same Boost IQ feature found on Eufy’s other robot vacuums, including the more expensive Eufy RoboVac 15C, which will automatically increase the suction when it moves from hard floor to carpets, plus a 600ml dust canister.

In our tests, we found the robot vacuum was effective at collecting fine dust and larger debris from hard floors, but struggled to give medium and thick pile carpets a thorough clean. The battery also offers 1,000 minutes of runtime between charges.



However, while it includes drop detection, so it won’t plunge to the bottom of a flight of stairs, this model doesn’t come with Wi-Fi built-in, so there’s no app control. Instead, you’ll need to use the bundled remote, or the button on top of the robot vacuum to control it.

Unlike the brand’s newest robot vacuum, the Eufy X8, the RoboVac 11S employs a random cleaning route around your home rather than a methodical path. This does mean cleaning your floors takes a little longer, however this won’t be an issue for most people as you’re still getting the bonus of not having to push the vacuum yourself.

