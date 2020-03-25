Sky Kids adds educational shows on demand to help kids learn at home

Kids up and down the country are, when not worrying about the end of the world, enjoying the good life, feet up at home because of the coronavirus pandemic when they would otherwise be at school.

But it shouldn't be all fun and games! Sky TV wants to help parents struggling to bring some classroom focus home by putting a bunch of educational content up for streaming through its 'Sky Kids' programming selection.

The 'Learning From Home' collection is now available across three curriculum key stage age groups:

Foundation: Early Years – under 5s

Featured content includes Numberblocks which focuses on numeracy, Labuntina for educational songs, alongside shows such as Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Rusty Rivets and Octonauts.

Key Stage 1 – 5-7 year-olds

Featured content includes natural history and science programming such as Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know? alongside dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

Key Stage 2 – 8-11 year-olds

Featured content includes current affairs and factual shows such as Braydon Meets plus Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch. A special episode of weekly news show FYI focusing on Coronavirus will be available from 28 March.

...and there's fun stuff too

When the kids have got on and done some work, Sky is also expanding the amount of content for keeping kids entertained too.

The Adventures of Paddington is headed to Nick Jr, while DreamWorks Animation’s Where’s Wally? will have kids testing their skills of perception too. All-new episodes of Moominvalley will be ready in time for Easter, as well as a new Sky original, Bad Nature, a humorous look at the less pleasant side of the animal kingdom.

Sky Kids is already made up of 11 kids’ channels and offers around 5,000 episodes of on demand content for children under the age of 12, featuring favorites like Mr Bean, Peppa Pig, Henry Danger and Morph. There's also a Kids app which features an interactive art studio and more than 80 educational games to play, too.