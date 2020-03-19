Send Mother’s Day flowers through the letterbox with the best online flower delivery services

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday in the UK, and if you’ve cancelled family plans this weekend, you may be thinking about ordering a bouquet of Mother’s Day flowers online instead. One excellent option to consider in the current climate is letterbox flowers: these are hand-packed in bud, and sent through the post in handy boxes that will fit through the letterbox. But there’s a lot of choice out there, so which online flower delivery service has the best Mother’s Day flowers? And are letterbox flowers the only safe option?

Earlier this week, our sister site Real Homes ordered Mother’s Day bouquets from nine of the best online flower delivery services in the UK, choosing a mixture of hand-delivered bouquets, courier-delivered options and letterbox flowers from each to test which were best. And the results were interesting.

If a non-contact delivery is an absolute priority, they found Mother’s Day flowers from letterbox flower specialist Bloom & Wild to be the best on test. Their bouquets were posted through the door looking full and fresh, and while they were a little smaller than some of the hand-delivered and couriered options, the blooms held their own next to the bigger bouquets.

But don’t write off hand-delivered and couriered Mother’s Day flowers just yet. Many online flower delivery websites are allowing you to specify a non-contact delivery in the instructions, and Real Homes found that companies such as Interflora and Floom, which partner with local florists to provide hand-delivered bouquets, were the most reliable (and personable) in following these directions.

Bear in mind that non-contact delivery will be entirely down to the discretion of the local florist or courier - and they won't take responsibility for missing flowers - but the option itself is good news. Hand-delivered Mother’s Day bouquets are usually bigger than letterbox flowers and arrive professionally arranged, which gives them incredible instant impact at the door.

Whichever mode of Mother’s Day flower delivery you choose, if a non-contact drop off is very important, we recommend asking the recipient to place a note on their door with instructions for the delivery person, just to be absolutely sure. Read on for the best Mother’s Day flower delivery services in the UK…

1. The best Mother's Day letterbox flowers

2. The biggest Mother's Day flower bouquets

3. The best-presented Mother's Day flowers

4. The best Mother's Day flowers plus card

Mother's Day flowers at Moonpig: from £22 + FREE card | Moonpig

There are almost 30 Mother's Day bouquets to choose between at Moonpig, including the popular Mother's Day (£30, pictured). Our bouquets were big and fresh - but where Moonpig really stands out is its excellent card service. Add code LOVEMUM at checkout and you'll get a free, personalised card with your flowers.View Deal

5. The best cheap Mother's Day flowers

Mother's Day flowers at Prestige: up to 25% off | Prestige

If you're looking for Mother's Day flowers on a budget, Prestige has you covered. Prices start from just £19.99, and there are plenty of offers giving you up to 25% off certain bouquets - like the Exquisite bouquet (pictured) which costs £39.99 (was £49.99) and comes with free chocolates. View Deal