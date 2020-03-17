Self-isolating? Use your local library’s apps for free audiobooks, ebooks and more

Have you been to your local library recently? If not you're missing out – not only because you’re not filling your brain with knowledge, but also because libraries are the best places in the world. Books, films, music, adventure – all under one roof, ready to be implanted into your head via your ears and eyes. And it’s all free.

But in this time of global pandemic, with the Covid-19 outbreak leading governments to encourage us to batten down the hatches and stay indoors, how can we take advantage of these services? Are we destined to rack up huge bills on our Amazon Kindle store ledgers, or pour money into streaming services and digital download stores?

Not necessarily. It’s a little-known fact in the UK, but if you’re a member of a local library, you can access practically all the services your library offers, online and through apps.

Want to check out a book? Free eBook loans have you covered. The same goes for music and movies in their digital formats, and you can manage returns online too. Want to reserve a physical book for when you can get out of the house? You can do that as well.

Apps to get the most from your local library

In the UK, provided you've signed up to your local library, there are three free apps we heartily recommend to get you through these tough times.

The first up is your local library's own app – its name will vary depending on where you live, but they’re regularly called ‘My Library’, and are developed by Solus UK. The London Tower Hamlets version, for instance, is called the ‘Idea Store’ app, so your best bet is to head to your local library’s website and grab the link from there – both iOS and Android apps are available.

This app is workmanlike, letting you manage your account, and check out events at your local library and courses you can attend, as well as offering community information – vital at the moment. It’s most useful in the way it links up to the following next two apps we’re going to discuss, which we'll get to shortly, but suffice to say for now, your local library app has a load of hidden goodies you may not be aware of.

The eLibrary section for instance, as well as offering eBook, music and audiobook rentals, also gives you free access to Pressreader.com. This essentially gives you immediate, free access to any newspaper from around the world in its digitised form. Your local library app will also offer a huge selection of online courses and lectures to stream, as well as access to the ‘24 Hour’ library, which has complete versions of the Encyclopaedia Britannica and much, much more.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve got that app set up, your next port of call is to download Libby ( iOS , Android ). This is the most useful app if you’re looking to read eBooks, comics or borrow audiobooks – it has a user-friendly interface for searching what’s available, and offers one of the best reading / listening experiences this side of Amazon’s Kindle and Audible services – minus the costs of course.

(Image credit: Future)

The final app we’d recommend is RBDigital ( iOS , Android ). This is our favourite app for enjoying your library system’s richer content, like comics, films and magazines. Magazines are particularly well handled by RBDigital, in that you can choose to ‘subscribe’ to a title, and have it automatically checked out and waiting for you once a new issue arrives. It’s a great reading experience, particularly on tablet devices, where the scanned pages can be read at almost their printed size.

These little-known tools will keep you entertained right through these challenging times. Not only are they free, but they enable you to support your local cultural services at a time when they’re most vulnerable – so make the most of them!