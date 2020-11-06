Score a free Nintendo Switch with these bargain phone deals directly from EE

For months now, finding a top-notch Nintendo Switch deal has proved borderline impossible. Thanks to the device's immense popularity of late, discounts are rare. But we've found a way to get it completely free while also securing an affordable phone contract.

In the run-up to Christmas, EE has pulled out the big guns to offer a free Nintendo Switch on top of a selection of cheap Oppo phones. And with prices starting from just £35 a month, this is looking like a strong option to go for.

The two devices included in this offer are the Oppo A72 and the Oppo Find X2 Lite and despite their affordable prices here, both devices are actually pretty impressive with the Find X2 Lite sneaking in 5G, a high spec screen and a decent camera and the A72 using an incredible 5000mAh battery and a pretty decent processor and screen.

Whether you want a Nintendo Switch as the ultimate Christmas gift or, you're planning on hoarding it to yourself (We're not here to judge), you can find out more about these Oppo mobile phone deals below.

These Oppo phone deals + Nintendo Switch in full:

What benefits does EE offer?

EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it is quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.

With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.