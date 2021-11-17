Save up to £180 on the Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra in Samsung's early Black Friday sale

Samsung has now gone live with its Black Friday sale, offering a host of big savings on smartwatches, headphones, handsets and more. But, for anyone after a new smartphone, it's a collection of discounts on the S21 series which are most interesting.

Samsung has heavily discounted all three Samsung Galaxy S21 devices, including multiple storage sizes on the regular model, Plus and Ultra devices. While they aren't the cheapest prices the handsets have ever fallen, they aren't far off.

For most people, it is the discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 deals which is most interesting. Samsung has brought the price down to £649 (£120 off) - only £30 off the lowest price ever.

Alternatively, the saving on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is really exciting. It's a rarely discounted device and the £180 saving brings it all the way down to just £969. Finally, you can also get £150 off the Galaxy S21 Plus as well.

You can also get these exact same discounts by going through Amazon. With stock issues affecting these devices pretty frequently, it might simply come down to which retailer has it available.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Black Friday discounts

Samsung has a big early Black Friday sale price for the Samsung Galaxy S21, knocking £120 off the price tag. While this isn't the lowest price it's ever fallen, it isn't that far off. As the cheapest of three devices, this will likely be the most interesting for most people. Get the same price at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a slightly larger saving with £150 being knocked off the price. That makes this almost the same price that you would normally pay for the Galaxy S21. However, it is worth noting that there aren't that many differences between this and the S21. If you're not worried about having a slightly smaller phone, the S21 will probably be the better choice. Get the same price at Amazon