Save £400 one of the best ever TV soundbars in this early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals haven’t stopped rolling in over at Richer Sounds, and it continues today with an incredible £400 discount off one of our highest-rated soundbars ever ; the Sennheiser Ambeo.

Don’t miss this amazing early Black Friday deal to grab one of the best soundbars on the market, which has 13 independent drivers - six woofers and three tweeters in front, plus an additional tweeter facing out on both end sides of the speaker, and another two upward-firing drivers located at the top of the soundbar. There’s full support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound audio, along with Sennheiser’s Ambeo 3D audio sound system - which can enhance non-Atmos films and TV shows.

Richer Sounds currently has a £400 discount on the Ambeo, which is now priced at £1,799 (was £2,199) . But to get this deal you’ll need to input the code BLACK400 at the basket checkout.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar Black Friday deal

Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar: £2,199 Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar: £2,199 £1,799 at Richer Sounds

Save £400 - Richer Sounds currently has the Ambeo soundbar on sale for £1,799. This is a great deal to get your hands on one of the best soundbars on the market that comes with 16 drivers; supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus it’s own Ambeo 3D audio sound system. It’s also it’s compatible with Google Chromecast, UPnP, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi streaming. Make sure to use the code BLACK400 at checkout to get this discount

We gave the Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar a near-perfect 4.5/5 in our review. We raved about it’s powerful bass and the stunning detailed sound quality that’ll fill your room with high dynamic sounds. Though this soundbar doesn’t come with AirPlay or AptX support, this is a minor grievance considering the dazzling 3D sound the Ambeo provides. So now you can grab this insane soundbar for £400 off at Richer Sounds- don’t miss out on this rare deal.

More Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar:

