Save £200 on a Google Pixelbook today: it's the best price we've ever seen

The Google Pixelbook is an incredibly accomplished Chromebook, but it's been incredibly expensive since launch too.

If you've been waiting for a deal though, today might just be the time to strike as you can get a brand new Pixelbook for just £799.99 from Very. That's £200 under the £999 RRP and the best price we've ever seen.

Google Pixelbook £999 £799.99 at Very

This version of the Pixelbook comes loaded with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB hard drive, quad HD display and an i5 processor. We're surprised to see such a big discount at this time of year to be honest, so we'd get on this as soon as possible if you've been waiting for a good price.

View Deal

The 2-in-1 Pixelbook uses a Chrome operating system instead of Windows and thousands of paid and free apps are available on the Play Store to perform a huge range of activities and functions for both play and work. This is a seriously responsive machine and we've found it incredibly liberating not being tied down to Windows' cumbersome OS.

If £799 is too expensive for what you need though, be sure to check out our cheap laptop deals.