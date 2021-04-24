Save £100 on a Samsung QLED TV and soundbar bundle in John Lewis' latest TV deals

While Samsung QLED TV deals are a little difficult to find right now, those looking for pristine 4K picture and the audio to match will find some excellent offers at John Lewis this weekend. You can save £100 on a bundle that pairs the 50-inch Q65T TV (£599) with a Samsung S61T soundbar (£272) right now, with a combined sales price of £771 (was £871).

That's perfect if you're looking to amp up your home cinema efforts, and with the gorgeous display of the QLED panel and the powerful adaptive audio of the soundbar you're getting the full kit here.

By itself, the Samsung Q65T already offers up a more budget-friendly price tag when compared to premium 4K TV deals or OLED displays. With powerful upscaling, a rich colour profile and crystal clear picture there's plenty to get excited about here.

Sound quality does suffer a little - sacrifices have to be made to keep this TV cheap - however, in picking up the super smart WiFi-enabled soundbar you're also getting wider, deeper audio with plenty of extra features included as well.

Samsung QE50Q65T 50-inch QLED 4K TV | Samsung HW-S61T soundbar: £871 £771 at John Lewis

There aren't too many TV deals on these Samsung QLEDs at the moment, so if you're looking to completely revamp your home cinema experience this bundle from John Lewis is the way to go. You're getting the 50-inch model here, though it's worth noting the 43-inch display is also the same price. If you prefer to just grab the TV it's available for £599 separately.

Samsung QE55Q65T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Samsung HW-S61T soundbar: £971 £871 at John Lewis

You can also pick up the larger 55-inch model for just £100 more right now. You're still getting a discounted rate on the soundbar bundle with this QLED TV deal, so if you're after the big screen treatment the price jump isn't too large. You'll also find the TV available by itself for £699.

