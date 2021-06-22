Save on two of the most expensive Xbox Series X accessories with this gaming deal

Here’s a bundle we didn’t expect to see as part of today’s Prime Day deals. This gaming deal includes the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the recently released Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headset.
Both of these Xbox Series X accessories don’t come cheap, with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 retailing for £156, while the Beoplay Portal costs an eye-watering £449.99, which is as much as an Xbox Series X.
However, both are premium products that can elevate your gaming experience to another level, and with this Prime Day gaming deal, you can get both for only £500.00 – that’s a cool saving of £108.99.
While that may still be too steep for some, it’s a pleasing discount on two Xbox Series X accessories that aren’t usually on offer. The Beoplay Portal, in particular, only released on March 30.
Speaking of which, Bang & Olufsen’s headset is designed to work seamlessly with your Xbox consoles. It features active noise cancellation, has a contemporary design, and should offer long-term comfort due its light weight of only 246 grams. If you want the most high-end pair of headphones available for Xbox, then, this is it.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox gaming deals in your region).
Today's best Xbox gaming deals on Prime Day (UK)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 + Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal:
£608.99 £500 at Amazon
You can get a sizeable discount on two of the most expensive Xbox Series X accessories with this Prime Day gaming deal. Both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Beoplay Portal are premium products, so it's nice to see a discount.
If you've been eyeing up the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Beoplay Portal, this is a great opportunity to get both while saving over £100.
