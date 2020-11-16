Save on Philips OLED TVs in Black Friday TV deal – and get Ambilight thrown in

It's a good time to be shopping for an OLED TV, after Philips announced a fleet of discounts on its high-end OLEDs in these early Black Friday deals.

The flagship Philips OLED+935 has received a £300 price cut on every screen size at Currys, meaning you can now nab the 48-inch model for £1,499, the 55-inch model for £1,699, and the 65-inch model for £2,399.

The step-down OLED805 has got the same £300 saving on its two sizes, meaning you can now get the 55-inch model for £1,499 and the 65-inch model for £2,199. You can find this deal at Currys, AO.com, or Amazon – while Philips is throwing in ten free movies on the Rakuten TV app too.

OLED is the TV panel technology of the moment, and Black Friday is always a good time to get tempting discounts on OLED televisions.

The self-emissive nature of OLED panels mean they don't need a backlight, making for thinner form factors and an exceptional level of brightness control. Blacks look deeply black, whites look radiantly white, and all the colors in the middle are vividly realized.

One of the big perks to buying Philips is the Ambilight technology used in its 4K TVs. Ambilight is essentially a mounted projection system built into the sides of the television, which displays colors and hues to turn any film, TV show or video game into an immersive light show.

It isn't for everyone, but there's no denying it feels special, and isn't like anything offered by competing TV brands like Samsung, Sony, or TCL.

