Save a massive 31% on this 165Hz G-sync gaming monitor

Looking for a great deal on a premium gaming monitor? The Acer Predator XB217HU - which is G-sync enabled and has a 165Hz refresh rate - is 31%-off for Prime Day. That brings the price right down to £480, a massive saving of £219. This isn't a cheap gaming monitor, but it's a great price on a very impressive display.

Acer's gaming monitors are superb, and the best of them rival the ones we see from ASUS, who are widely regarded as leaders in gaming displays. The XB271 - whether in 27" or 24" - is a superb range, and the model that's on sale here has some impressive stats. You get a 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for quicker games, and 4ms response time. The panel itself is IPS, so while you do sacrifice a little response, the clear, colourful images more than make up for it.

Acer Predator XB271 27-inch IPS gaming monitor: £699 £480 at Amazon

There's a massive 31% saving on this powerful Acer monitor, which is fine-tuned for gaming. It's an IPS model, so the colours and detail are sharper on screen. You get an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, and there's a 4ms response, which is standard for IPS monitors. This monitor manages 5K resolution, in the 2160p ultra-wide format. It's a powerhouse, and today you're saving £220.View Deal

The Acer Predator is G-sync enabled, so it'll play well with Nvidia GPUs, and it has all the ports you need for a high-end gaming set-up, with HDMI the primary input. The resolution is WQHD, which is 1440p, and it displays in 16:9 format, which is standard for all wide gaming monitors.

It's one of the best gaming monitors you'll find this Prime Day, and the saving bumps it down to the cheapest price it has ever been on Amazon. This monitor is a gaming staple, and while not a 32-inch model, you get a lot of screen for your money here. In fact, you'll do well with any dedicated Acer gaming screen, as they are mainstays of our round-ups of the top monitors every year.

