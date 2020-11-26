Save a huge £400 on this refurbished SIM-free Samsung S20 Ultra from BT, now only £799

For some, refurbished phones have a bad rap. Many think they've had screen replacements, will be scratched to oblivion or simply won't work properly. The reality is that they're mostly returned devices from people who probably thought a £1,199 price tag was too much to stomach – and, in a way, we don't blame them.

That's why we haven't seen many refurbed SIM-free Samsung S20 Ultras featuring in our Black Friday phone deals, but this one from the ever-reliable BT offers huge savings on a pretty much brand new device.

Available on the BT shop, you can pick up this Samsung S20 Ultra for just £799, which is a huge £400 cheaper than RRP. It's unlocked so it'll work with any network, it's 'Grade A', which means it's 'as good as new', it has sealed original packaging, and also has a minimum of 12 months on the manufacturer's warranty.

If you want to pick up the best phone on the market today for a fraction of the price you'd find on the high street (or Amazon, for that matter), this is an unmissable deal. However, at the time of writing there's only 24 left, and two have gone in the time it's taken to pull together this article, so you'll have to act fast.

This SIM-free Samsung S20 deal in detail

BEST S20 ULTRA PRICE TODAY Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: from BT | £1,199 £799 | £400 off | Save 33%

We rated the S20 Ultra as one of the best phones of 2020 so far, and one of our only quibbles was the eye-watering price. Buying this refurbished S20 Ultra from BT will save you a massive £400, which puts it on a par with some cheaper but far less powerful handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: from Very| £899 £610 | £289 off

You might have noticed that BT is offering refurbished regular S20 devices for a bargain £599, but we're pretty confident most people would spend an extra tenner for a new one. This deal from Very cuts nearly £300 off the RRP – and yes, colours other than pink are available.

What's so great about the S20 Ultra?

When we reviewed the S20 Ultra we loved it as a device, but mourned the incredible price tag and the fact we didn't think the extras were quite worth the price hike over the standard S20. However, this deal makes it comparable to the regular S20, and for this price it's more than a match for it.

Essentially, the S20 Ultra is everything Samsung can offer in one seriously high-tech package. 5G? Check. Massive 108-megapixel camera with a class-leading 100x zoom? Check. 5,000mAh battery, 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED screen with a 120hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint sensor? Check, check, check.

If we're honest, we could trot out the numbers and stats all day, but the last word is that the S20 Ultra is an incredibly powerful device that has a price tag to match. Savings like these, then, are a rare chance to get a bargain on arguably the most advanced phone released by any brand to date.

