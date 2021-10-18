Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now half price at Very costing only £899

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 takes the number 1 spot in our best foldable phone guide but, it will be no surprise that it is incredibly expensive. However, if you don't mind going back to last year's model, there is a chance to get a gigantic saving.

Currently, Very is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for only £899. While that might not sound affordable compared to some smartphones, foldable phone fanatics will be aware of just how much of a discount that is.

Normally the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would cost you £1799 making this a £900 saving and likely a better price than any retailer will manage over Black Friday or in the wider Black Friday phone deals.

While this is obviously not as powerful as the newer Z Fold 3, it is still one of the best foldable phones on the market, offering the excitement of a folding phone at quite literally half the price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: at Very | SIM-free | £1799 £899

This is the best discount we've ever seen on a foldable handset and likely the best we'll see this year, even with Black Friday just around the corner. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for only £899. That's half of its original £1799 price and much much cheaper than the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.



Get the phone in Mystic Bronze for the same priceView Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 like?

Read our Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 review



While it is no longer the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Z Fold 2 remains a powerful piece of kit and one of the best folding smartphones on the market.

It comes packed with 5G, a 4500mAh battery for all day usage, a super-powered 12GB RAM Snpadragon 865 processor and a trio of camera lenses on the back of the device as well as a selfie lens.

Obviously, the key factor here is the folded out screen. While the hinge isn't as technically advanced as the Fold 3, it still works great, allowing you to tilt the device at any angle so it can be propped up or closed with ease.

Folded out, the device sits at 7.6-inches making this both a great option for a phone and, when folded out a tablet.