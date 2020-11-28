Samsung phone deal: save a packet by going for these super cheap S10 deals

OK, so we all know that it's nice to get state-of-the-art technology, but we always say that cost is king (always). And if you're looking for a Black Friday Samsung phone deal, then choosing the S10 over the S20 seems like a sound bit of business to us.

Online phone retailer Mobile Phones Direct has come up trumps for folk wanting to save on their Samsung-shaped Cyber Monday deals. It's offering the handset plus 15GB of data for £21 a month, or 30GB for only £23 a month. The reason for that is that data on both is tripled for a limited time, so you're paying for a pretty low-end plan but getting plenty of data to live with.

Note that the cheaper plan requires £79 upfront, while the 30GB plan requires £49. But, if you take a look at the competition, that's still incredible value.

Below we’ll run down these deals in detail, and help you decide which one of these deals is best for you. And if you're still considering the Samsung S20 deals, we have the best on the market for the newer handset, too.

Black Friday's best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | £79 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 15GB data | £21 per month

If you're after the lowest monthly bills possible, this is the plan to go for. For just £21 you'll get a decent 15GB of data plus unlimited everything else. While £79 might sound like a big upfront cost, it's a positive bargain overall compared to the competition.

So what's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10?

While it's not quite the flagship it was in 2019 now that the Galaxy S20 is here, the S10 boasts some stonking specs that are now cheaper than ever.

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and the mammoth S10 Plus, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You'll get a big, beautiful display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Plus, a neat perk is the PowerShare feature – you'll effectively be able to turn the S10 into a wireless QI charger to power-up your friends' devices, or even your Galaxy Buds.

To top it off, you'll get an excellent camera that's only outdone by the likes of the Google Pixel, so if you're after a great value high-end phone that's still competitive with today's brand-new devices, it's definitely worth considering.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here

Compare these to the best Samsung S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

Per month, this is cheaper than that 'best deal ever' we've been banging on about - by five pounds and a penny. You get 15GB less data and you'll be on the O2 network instead. So, in short, a fantastic alternative to the previous offer that's now sold out.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | 100GB data | £29 upfront | £36 a month

Until that Black Friday Samsung stormer came along, it was Three that really ruled the roost. This tariff has a massive 100GB of data every month, and yet the upfront spend and monthly bills are perfectly reasonable. Bravo, Three... bravo.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | 30GB data | FREE upfront | £36 a month

We know, we know – why should you be expected be expected to pay even a single penny upfront for your new S20 deal? Well, Mobile Phones Direct clearly agrees and is offering this tariff that gets rid of that altogether. You still get 30GB of data and bills of £36 a month.

