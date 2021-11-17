Samsung just knocked a huge £150 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for its cheapest price yet

Trending

Now just £799 - foldable tech is looking really affordable

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals
Samsung's Black Friday sale is now officially live and for anyone who's had their eyes set on the brand's foldable devices, there is a promotion to really get excited about right now.

The Korean giant's clamshell design Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at a price of £949 - far below its predecessor and a price that we considered pretty affordable for a folding smartphone.

However, Samsung has just knocked that price down ever further...by quite a bit! You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for only £799 - £150 off its original price.

That's the first major discount we've seen on this device and a level of discount we don't tend to see until much later in a smartphone's life. If you've been considering investing in the Flip 3, this is a price we can't see being beaten for a long time.

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday offer

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | SIM-free  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | SIM-free |  £949 £799
This is a fantastic saving on Samsung's latest clam shell design handset. Even at its original price of £949, the Z Flip 3 was a much more affordable option compared to other similar designs so with its price down to £799, this feels like an obvious choice for anyone interested in folding tech on a budget.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 like?

Considering the Flip 3 saw its price fall under the £1000 mark, it's suddenly looking like a really good value foldable phone, especially with this further discount. Like the Fold 3, it's now fitted with a Snapdragon 888 processor and offers 120Hz refresh rates with its display.

Also, like the Fold, the Galaxy Flip 3 didn't see any changes to its camera quality but it has added a collection of new modes, allowing you to get the most out of your photos.

One of the key upgrades with this device is in its strength, fitting a display that is 3x as strong as the Flip 2. And with a Full HD AMOLED performance stretching across a 6.7-inch display, the screen quality is, in typical Samsung fashion, looking impressive.

