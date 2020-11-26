Samsung Galaxy S20 - the world's best phone - is cheaper than ever in this Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has taken the top spot in our best smartphones ranking ever since it was introduced in February this year, and now an early Black Friday deal has brought it to its best SIM free price ever.

At Very, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is now down to £610. We've previously been excited to see the 5G toting version of the phone at around £650, so this almost £300 discount is a big deal for many.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone this Black Friday weekend, you should consider the Samsung Galaxy S20. If that's not the right deal for you, we've found a selection of great Samsung phone deals for other models below too.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.View Deal

Other Samsung phone deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: £699 £599 at Samsung.com

Save £100 - This version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with 5G connectivity, so if you need (or want) the next generation of data connection to enjoy gaming or streaming on the go, this is the device for you.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: £179 £139 at Samsung.com

Save £40 - If you're looking for an affordable Samsung phone, this might be one for you. The Galaxy A21s has a bold screen, sturdy design and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We haven't tested this phone but if it's like Samsung's other Galaxy A phones it'll likely be a fine all-rounder for the price.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 a month

LAST FEW LEFT - Yes, it is quite a lot to pay upfront, but really, it feels worth it for such a cheap price. After you pay £125 (with the code 10OFF), you're left paying just £30 a month. That makes this deal somehow cheaper than buying the device SIM-free and, with the 60GB of data on offer, a deal that's going to be a big challenge to beat this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 100GB 250GB data | FREE upfront | £41 a month

While £41 a month is a fair wad of cash, for what you're getting, this is an absolute steal. You'll get Samsung's best-ever phone with a huge 250GB data limit, and to top it off you won't have to pay anything upfront. Oh, and did we forget to say it's cheaper overall than buying the device outright?

Samsung Galaxy S20: why is it so good?

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review