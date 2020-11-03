Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is at all-time-low price thanks to pre-Black Friday deal

If you've been interested in picking up the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it's now down to its lowest ever price on Amazon, which makes it a much more tempting purchase.

The phone launched for £579, but right now it's down to £399, a saving of £180 in total (not in the UK? Check the bottom of this article for prices in your region). It's worth pointing out the discount is only for the blue version of the phone, and while other colors are discounted, they're not by as much.

The black version is £128 cheaper, and the white one has a £54 price cut, but if you don't mind about how your phone looks the blue one is the one to pick up.

With this low price, you can forget about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because they might not beat a big discount like this. While there will still be great Black Friday phone deals, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might not see a discount like this in them.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: £579 £399 at Amazon

If you want the blue version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, you can pick it up for a huge £180 discount right now. The phone has pretty good specs for its price, including a great display and battery life.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is an affordable version of the Galaxy S10, Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone. Though that device has been superseded by the Galaxy S20, which has its own 'lite' version in the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the S10 Lite is still a worthy buy thanks to its low price.

The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, with a cut-out for the front-facing camera in the top centre. It's an HDR10+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, which was top-of-the-range when the device came out, and it's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is 4,500mAh, with 45W fast charging, which is snappy even compared to Samsung's top-end phones.

Cameras are always a selling point for Samsung phones: this handset has a 32MP selfie camera, and the main array consists of a 48MP main, 5MP macro and 12MP ultra-wide snapper. These help with the array of photography modes like Single Take, Night Mode and Pro Video.

We praised the Galaxy S10 Lite's design, display and battery life in our review, while marking it down only for its few shortcomings, like the lack of 5G, a higher screen refresh rate or a telephoto camera.