Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and two other cheap phones are coming to the UK

Samsung has confirmed that a trio of affordable smartphones are coming to the UK soon, with the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G being the clear star, but the Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A02s also landing for those who want something even cheaper.

All three have been previously announced, but now we know that they’re coming to the UK, and also have pricing information.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, this will be one of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy, as it’s retailing for just £249. It’s set to land in stores on February 19, and will come in black, white, blue, and violet shades.

Beyond 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G offers a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-lens camera, with a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro one, and a 2MP depth one.

Moving on down there’s the Samsung Galaxy A12. No 5G here, but you’ll only pay £169 for this and it’s already available in white, black, and blue shades.

The Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 screen, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-lens camera with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth one.

Image 1 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy A02s (Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, there’s the Samsung Galaxy A02s. This costs a mere £139 and of course at that price there’s no 5G. It will be available in white and black shades, and is hitting UK stores in “the coming weeks”.

For your money you get a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 screen, a Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-lens rear camera, with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro one, and a 2MP depth one.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s sounds very basic then, and even the Galaxy A32 5G is more low-end than mid-range, but they’re priced accordingly, and the latter could be a good choice if you want an affordable way to get 5G – though as ever, we’d recommend waiting until we’ve delivered our verdict.