Run, don't walk, to grab a cheap Fitbit in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon has slashed the price of Fitbit fitness trackers in its Black Friday sale, with up to £70 off some of its best devices.

We're particularly keen on the Fitbit Charge 4 (now reduced to £99), which is one of the smallest GPS fitness trackers around. That means it can track runs and bike rides without you having to carry your phone, and sync the details with the Fitbit app automatically when you get home.

Today's best Fitbit deal Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon (save £30.99)

This is the cheapest we've seen this Fitbit Charge 4 this Black Friday, though it's close (John Lewis, Very and Currys have all knocked it down to £99.99). It's a great little GPS fitness tracker that's ideal for anyone who's starting to get serious about running or cycling, and wants a device that will track their workouts and sync them to Strava automatically.



Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition: £149.99 £129 at Amazon (save £20.99)

This is the same GPS fitness tracker as the regular Fitbit Charge 4, but it comes with a special reflective woven strap in addition to the regular silicone one. They can be swapped easily using the quick-release pins whenever you fancy a change.

Fitbit Ace 2: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £20)

A fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 turns keeping active and getting plenty of sleep into a game. John Lewis, Boots, Argos and Currys have all matched this special Black Friday deal price, but if you've got Prime membership then ordering from Amazon means you'll get it delivered for free.

Fitbit Versa 2: £199 £129 at Amazon (save £70)

Amazon has beaten Fitbit's own Black Friday price by 99p here. The Sense was last year's flagship smartwatch, and although it doesn't have GPS, it's got everything else you'd expect, including activity tracking, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay, Amazon Alexa voice controls, heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £31)

The Inspire HR is a very basic fitness tracker, with no GPS or heart rate monitoring, but if you're looking for something that'll prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day, there's no need to spend more. It's now been superseded by the Fitbit Inspire 2, which has resulted in a particularly generous price drop.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £30)

An excellent little fitness tracker, the Inspire HR has stood the test of time. The addition of heart rate monitoring makes it much more versatile than the standard Inspire, and well worth the extra cash. It's the same price in Fitbit's own Black Friday sale, so it's up to you where you choose to buy it.

We've yet to see any big discounts on the newly released Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense, and since these were only launched a couple of months ago we won't hold out breath, but we'll keep you updated if that situation changes.

