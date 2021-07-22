Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3060 now 30% off in today's gaming laptop deals at Amazon

We've just spotted what has to be one of the best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals we've seen so far this year - the 2021 Razer Blade for £985 (was £1,411) at Amazon.

Yes, that's a huge £426 off on a machine that's not only packing in an RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-10750H processor, but also features that slick all-aluminium design that's unique to Razer machines.

While we normally specialise in scoring our readers cheap gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar on machines that generally range from around £600 to £800, every so often we see a fantastic deal on a premium machine like this that's simply too good not to spotlight. It's worth noting we have seen the price on these machines fall to £1,050 before, but this latest price is easily the record so far and quite possibly the biggest sale we've seen yet on any RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal.

Almost ludicrously, this Razer Blade 15 Base model is actually only about £300 to £400 more expensive than an actual RTX 3060 card itself on eBay. Considering you're getting your hands on a very coveted piece of kit with a gorgeous all-aluminum design that puts nearly all rivals to shame, we'd say this is a downright steal.

Razer Blade 15 Base (2021): £1,449 £1,185 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Base (2021): £1,449 £1,185 at Amazon

Save £263 - This 15.6-inch 2021 Base spec features an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-10750H, giving it excellent performance. The main selling point here is the gorgeous design and aluminium uni-body chassis these machines are known for.

