Pure StreamR smart speaker takes Alexa on the go

Pure has now launched its first Alexa-enabled speaker: the Pure StreamR.

Pure is traditionally best known for its range of DAB radios, though naturally it's had to get increasingly digital with the technological changes happening in the speaker market.

Enter the Pure StreamR ('streamer', geddit?): a portable Bluetooth speaker that hopes to bridge Pure's radio heritage with the AI smarts of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

With 15 hours of battery life, DAB+ and FM radio, 30W audio and a touch-sensitive display, it certainly has the specs to compete in a crowded speaker market, though you'll be paying £169 for the privilege.

Pure will also be launching a more compact Pure StreamR Splash later in the year, which will retail at £119 and trade some of the audio capability (10W output, no tweeter) for IPX67 water resistance and a longer 20h battery life. Both will be available in either Charcoal or Stone Grey.

There's still no sign of the Pure DiscovR speaker (SRP £229) we first heard about last year, though it appears to be a beefed-out version of the StreamR speaker intended for use in the home.

While Alexa is appearing in more third-party products, not all of them pull their weight, and we're hoping Pure's track record will ensure StreamR makes more of a splash than some of the Amazon Echo's current competitors.