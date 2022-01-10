PS5 DualSense blue and pink controllers pre-orders are now live

Audio player loading…

Two of Sony’s colorful new PS5 DualSense controllers are now available to pre-order ahead of their release this month.

The Nova Pink and Starlight Blue PS5 DualSense controllers are set to release on January 28 in the US and January 14 in the UK, and you can now put your money down so you don’t miss out.

The pink and blue DualSense controllers join the standard white DualSense controller that’s been available since November 2020, as well as the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variants that were released in June 2021.

If you’ve had your eye on the Waluigi-esque Galactic Purple, you’ll have to purchase it from Sony’s PlayStation Direct store as it isn’t available to pre-order.

The three PS5 DualSense colors are set to match the new PS5 console covers that let you customize your console. Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, and Midnight Black versions are all available, so you can say goodbye to the divisive white color scheme once and for all.

PS5 DualSense Nova Pink pre-order (US)

Nova Pink PlayStation DualSense Controller: $74 at Amazon Nova Pink PlayStation DualSense Controller: $74 at Amazon

PS5 DualSense Nova Pink pre-order (UK)

Nova Pink PlayStation DualSense Controller: £64.99 at Amazon UK Nova Pink PlayStation DualSense Controller: £64.99 at Amazon UK

PS5 DualSense Starlight Blue pre-order (US)

Starlight Blue DualSense controller: $74 at Amazon Starlight Blue DualSense controller: $74 at Amazon

PS5 DualSense Starlight Blue pre-order (UK)

Starlight Blue DualSense controller: £64.99 at Amazon UK Starlight Blue DualSense controller: £64.99 at Amazon UK

Analysis: 2022 is shaping up nicely for PS5 owners

After a rather disappointing end to 2021, PS5 owners have a lot to look forward to this year. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection drops on January 28, and Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 are set to release on February 18 and March 4 respectively.

We're also expecting to see Sony release the PSVR 2 towards the end of the year, which sounds like an impressive VR headset based on the specs Sony shared during CES 2022.

Of course, the biggest obstacle that Sony's facing is getting PS5 consoles into consumers' hands. While supply has improved, it's still frustratingly difficult to find PlayStation 5 units in stock. If you're having trouble finding a PS5, check out our where to buy PS5 page for all the latest updates.