PS4 Pro deals back in stock: 4K gaming with free games now available

As demand has risen and stock depleted, PS4 Pro bundle deals have been increasingly difficult to get hold of over the past few weeks. That all changes today, however, with the latest replenishment of 4K gaming stock pushing us into a weekend of premium gaming.

You'll find PS4 Pro deals that include free games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and FIFA 20 now available at the standard £349 bundle price - a vast improvement over the inflated costs some retailers were offering in the face of such a demand surge.

All of that means you can get your hands on the 4K console with a fantastic game (or two in the case of this Argos offer) just in time for the weekend.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up our favourite PS4 Pro deals across the world further down the page.

The latest PS4 Pro bundle deals

PS4 Pro | 2x free games | £349.99 at Argos

You can grab two free games with the purchase of a PS4 Pro console at Argos this weekend. That's some fantastic value for money, with titles including Grand Theft Auto V, Horion Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Stock is split regionally, so be sure to check your postcode for availability.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £349.99 at Amazon

This PS4 Pro Call of Duty bundle has been popular ever since the game released last year, and it's now back in stock at Game. You're picking up the latest in a long line of leading fps titles, and a fantastic instalment in the series.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £349 at Currys

You're picking up a popular recent release for the standard bundle price here, which is a little rare at the moment. FIFA 20 has been topping the charts since its release, so if you want to get back to the pitch, check out this PS4 Pro bundle deal. Add an extra £20 to your order and you can also pick up Borderlands 3 with the bundle as well.

More PS4 Pro deals

