Prime Day may be over, but it's still a great time to buy laptop deals in the UK

This year's Amazon Prime Day may have finally drawn to a close, but you'd be surprised at the number of excellent laptop deals still lingering about on the site.

In fact, we've found a couple of excellent laptop deals at Amazon UK that aren't just the same price as they were on Prime Day, but in some cases are even cheaper.

Old favorites like the Apple MacBook Air M1 going for its lowest ever UK price (just £893) are still available, and you can still get this absolutely bonkers value 14-inch Asus VivoBook for just £199.99 today. Also, this Asus Vivobook for £579.97 (was £699.99) is still up for grabs - which was one of our top picks for laptop deals over Prime Day thanks to its combo of an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for a really reasonable price.

Just below we've rounded up these excellent post-Prime Day laptop deals, including full specs breakdowns and whether they're matching or exceeding the prices offered offer Prime Day proper. As you'd imagine, it's not just laptop deals that are available today - there are in fact hundreds of items still up for grabs, which you can see over at our main Amazon Prime Day deals page.

Outside the UK? See the best laptop deals in your region just below.

Laptop deals in the UK as good as on Prime Day

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

It's not every day you see a fully-fledged Windows 10 laptop for under £200, and we've never seen Asus Vivobook get such a big price cut before either. However, that's just what Amazon is offering today on this machine - which also features an Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and even a full year's subscription of Microsoft Office thrown in for good measure.

Same price as Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Swift 1 14-inch laptop: £399.99 £349.96 at Amazon

Save £50 - This Acer Swift 1 is a bit more powerful than the Vivobook above and a good halfway house if you've got a little bit more cash to spend on a mid-range machine. Inside, its Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD should cover you rather nicely for the basics, and it's also very thin indeed at just 15mm depth if you're looking for something with a small footprint.

Same price as Prime Day.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £699 £520.97 at Amazon

Save £180 - It's not every day you see a fairly up-to-date gaming laptop for well under £600 but that's exactly what you have here with this MSI GF63 Thin at Amazon. This one's packing in a GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, which will get you going for 1080p on a budget. Of course, don't expect anything too wild, but for the price, it's absolutely fantastic.

Cheaper than Prime Day.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop (Core i5, 512GB): £699.99 £579.97 at Amazon

Save £100.02 - This Asus VivoBook might not be cheap, but if you're looking for a mid-range laptop that'll give most ultrabooks a run for their money, then it's awesome. Not only does it feature a gorgeous metal chassis, but this one's also got an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD too, making it a very, very powerful laptop indeed.

Cheaper than Prime Day.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £106 - We were really surprised when the Apple MacBook Air M1 didn't sell out over Prime Day - this was, after all, the cheapest price ever on this stunning ultrabook. Even more surprisingly, that record-low price has stuck around today, so you can still get your hands on the most powerful MacBook Air ever for a super low price (relatively speaking, that is).

Same price as Prime Day.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model (2021): £1,560 £1,327.90 at Amazon

Save £232 - We saw last year's 2020 Razer Blade model (the one with a GTX 1660 Ti) go for as little as £799 yesterday in the Prime Day deals - but here's a saving on the latest model that's arguably as good. While pricey, you're bagging yourself the latest RTX 3060, alongside an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD here, giving you a ton of performance in a very sleek package.

Cheaper than Prime Day.View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop: £1,899 £1,770.75 at Amazon

Save £129 - Here's a great saving on what has to be one of the sleekest, most powerful, and most desirable new gaming laptops on the market. This Asus G15 features an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, giving it absolutely stellar gaming performance all around. It's also featuring that gorgeous aesthetic from one of our favorite gaming laptops ever - the super popular Asus Zephyrus G14.

Same price as Prime Day.View Deal

Looking for options outside of Amazon? Check out our main cheap laptop deals page for a full roundup of this week's best sales.