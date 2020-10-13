Prime Day deals: save big on Nvidia graphics cards

Prime Day 2020 is here, and it's brought some tempting price cuts to some great Nvidia graphics cards.

For anyone hoping to bag an RTX 3080, or other high-end GPU, you may be disappointed, as it seems only the budget and mid-range GPUs are on sale today. Still, these are great price cuts for anyone who is looking to build or upgrade their PC while sticking to a budget.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING OC: £300 £230 at Amazon

With 6GB GDDR6, this GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card is great for budget and mid-range gaming PC builds, where you want to play modern games without spending a fortune. It gets a good discount today as well.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC: £330 £290 at Amazon

Fancy giving your gaming PC a big graphics update without breaking the bank? The RTX 2060 is an ideal choice, bringing ray tracing and other cutting edge graphics effects, along with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which makes this an excellent upgrade for budget-conscious gamers.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more graphics card deals as the day goes on.

