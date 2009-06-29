Dell launches portable Zero-ink photo printer

If you are a fan of printing your photos on the go, then Dell's new Zero-ink photo printer may well just be the thing you've been looking for.

Dell's Wasabi PZ310 Ultramobile Photo Printer uses the same Zero-ink tech as the Polaroid PoGo printer and digital camera – which TechRadar had some hands-on time with recently.

As with Polaroid's own device, the Dell Wasabi printer can print off up to 12 sheets of adhesive-backed ZINK Paper at a time. It can hook up to your digital camera via the standard USB rope or wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Ideal wallet-friendly mini-gifts

Dell's printer takes a mere 55 seconds to run off a mini coloured photo-quality print.

The only real problem with ZINK paper is that it is currently a little too costly for everyday use – although we do love pulling out the Polaroid PoGo printer for weddings, parties and big family get-togethers, when the mini 50 x 76..2mm business card size prints make a lovely wallet-sized gift.

So it will be interesting to see how Dell's ink-less portable printer compares with the Polaroid version in terms of price and quality.

Dell's printer is currently only available in the US (at $149) but TechRadar has spoken with a UK rep from the company today and we should have more details on UK pricing and availability shortly.

In the meantime, for more head over to Dell's website.