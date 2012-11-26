Hit Triggertrap camera-trigger app now free for iPhone and Android

Triggertrap, the popular iPhone and Android app which allows users to trigger their SLR's shutter through a host of innovative means, is now free to all.

The app can be used to create neat time-lapse and distance-lapse videos, trigger the camera when it picks up motion and sound, and also to take a picture when it recognises faces, among other modes.

To access all of the app's premium triggering modes, the company had been charging £2.99 on top of the £24.99 mobile dongle necessary to connect camera (there's over 280 compatible cameras) to smartphone.

The app fee has now been waived in the hope of snaring the Christmas crowd and ensures any photographer who is gifted the mobile dongle, doesn't have to fork out before they can start using it.

Explore creative potential

"It's one of the few photography gifts that are affordable," Bristol-based founder and CEO Haje Jan Kamps said.

"Our number one goal is for people to easily enjoy and explore their creative photographic potential, and by making the Triggertrap Mobile app free, this has now become even more accessible."

For those looking just to experiment with the KickStarter funded project, you'll be pleased to know it also works with the built in camera on your iPhone or Android device.