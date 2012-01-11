JVC Everio camcorders ditch wires, go Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi for all - well, not all

JVC has hopped aboard the Wi-Fi camcorder bandwagon with its new Everio range announced at CES 2012.

The Everio EX, VX and GX series all come with Wi-Fi connectivity to make uploading videos to YouTube and the like easy as pie.

The Wi-Fi enabled models can also be set to automatically emails pictures or 15-second videos taken with the movement detect function, so you could potentially use it to monitor your home while you're out.

Paranoid android

All the cameras in the seven-model-strong range offer Full HD AVCHD shooting, an "industry-leading" 24 Mbps sampling rate and an HDMI-out.

At the lowest end of the scale is the Everio E/EX series; these come with a Konica Minolta HD lens and 40x optical zoom and handy entry-level features like smile detect and pet shot.

Next up is the Everio V/VX series, with premium styling thanks to its aluminium LCD door. Its main skill is low-light shooting thanks to the F1.2 Super LoLux capability.

Finally, the Everio GX series rocks a 29.5mm Wide/HD GT lens which has been designed specifically for use with the 1/2.3-inch 10MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor.

Sadly there's no sniff of a JVC Everio UK release date nor UK pricing just yet.