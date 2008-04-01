Psychiatrist voices SMS addiction concerns

Sending large quantities of text messages could be a sign of a mental disorder, according to an article in the latest issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Although internet addiction is widely seen as a growing problem, Dr Jerald Block believes that frequent texters exhibit the same signs of distress when their phones are taken away.

Communication addictions

Block believes that internet and SMS addiction should be included in a wider category of mental disorders called 'communication addictions', which would also include gaming.

"Attempts to measure the phenomenon are clouded by shame, denial, and minimization," suggests Block.