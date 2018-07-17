The best Vodafone deals in July 2018

Vodafone is one of the biggest networks in the world and one of the most powerful brands in the UK. Not surprising when they so frequently offer excellent tariffs on flagship handsets like the iPhone 8, Galaxy S9 and the market's other favourite phones.

Vodafone seems to go through fits and spurts when it comes to how competitively it's priced. It can go from the cheapest on the market, to absolutely terrible on our mobile phone deal comparison charts. It usually can't compete with Three deals when it comes to big data bundle. But if your data sweet spot is around 16GB a month, Vodafone frequently then becomes a lot more competitive with prices that challenge EE phone deals and O2 deals. And, if you're lucky, you may be hunting for your smartphone when its running a promotion where you get an extra 10GB for free.

If Vodafone appeals to you though - or if you want to bag a Red Entertainment package that gives you a year's subscription to Spotify Premium, NOW TV Entertainment or the Sky Sports app - then that's where this page comes in! We've rounded up all of the best Vodafone phone deals so that you don't have to, just take a look at TechRadar's bespoke comparison chart below.

The best iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £235 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by our exclusive 10OFF code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £787 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

The calibre of iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone took a real nose dive with the latest set of the network's tariff refreshes. And this is a prime example. In June, you would have been able to get 26GB of data on this iPhone for less money over the two years. We hope that the good times come again on Vodafone...and quickly. Total cost over 24 months is £1035.99 View this iPhone 8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Vodafone:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £140 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

It may have just gone up by £25, but this Samsung S9 super tariff from Mobiles.co.uk is still rocking our deals world. Less than £700 overall for a phone this good is exceptional, so we'd recommend buying it while you can and before it disappears completely. 4GB data will suit a lot of people just fine and those £23 monthly bills are just staggering value. Total cost over 24 months is £692 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £90 upfront with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

20GB is a great place to be on the Galaxy S9 at the moment. This Mobiles.co.uk deal is the best of the lot. Only £30 per month and a perfectly reasonable upfront spend - especially if you use our exclusive 10OFF code at the checkout to get a tenner off. We like this very much indeed. Total cost over 24 months is £810 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best iPhone X deals on Vodafone:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 40GB data | £58pm

If it's an iPhone X deal on Vodafone that you're after, then you may as well just forget about the rest at the moment and go straight for the big guns at 40GB worth of data. This is relatively good value for a monumental amount of data on Vodafone, and going for less barely costs much different over the two year term. Total cost over 24 months is £1411.99 Buy this iPhone X deal from Buymobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on Vodafone :

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £28.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

This is the cheapest way you can currently buy the Galaxy Note 8 on Vodafone, but that doesn't necessarily make it the best value. It may be worth paying a bit extra for more data, if you think you'll need it. Total cost over 24 months is £1012.99 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

This Vodafone plan on the Note 8 is good news if you were after a big data deal, and for several reasons. For a start, 20GB is a very healthy allowance to cater for your non-Wi-Fi internet needs. It's absolutely free upfront, which we love. And then there's the added little bonus of an oddly proportioned £17 cashback. Total cost over 24 months is £1128 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone 7 deals on Vodafone:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

If you're of the view that you shouldn't be expected to pay more than £20 per month for an iPhone approaching its second birthday, then this is the iPhone 7 deal for you.£18 per month for a phone this good is tremendous. You have to make some compromises though - and enormous upfront spend and a meagre 1GB of data a month. Total cost over 24 months is £582 Get this cheap iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £125 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

One of the very finest iPhone 7 deals out there in the wild right now. Extremely reasonable monthly bills, a nice amount of data and an upfront cost that used to be a lot higher and is £10 less thanks to our exclusive 10OFF code. It just ticks all the boxes and comes in under £650 in total. Now go get it, tiger! Total cost over 24 months is £677 Get this cheap iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £79.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 20GB data | £30pm

Vodafone has become a force to be reckoned with on iPhone 7 deals in recent weeks, and this 20GB tariff is a doozy. £30 per month for so much data is excellent, and it's not even as if you have to splash out a lot upfront. Pretty tempting, hey? Total cost over 24 months is £799.99 View this iPhone 7 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Vodafone:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £9.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Well this is an absolute delight to behold. £18 per month is obviously fantastic for a phone that's still as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8. But the oppressive upfront cost that had been dogging this deal from Vodafone has now been vastly reduced. Bringing it down to a tenner means that the overall price is less than most shops can manage for the handset by itself! Total cost over 24 months is £441.99 View this cheap Galaxy S8 deal at e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Carphone Warehouse and the other retailers under its umbrella have been clearing up of late with this phenomenal Galaxy S8 deal. 4GB a month is relatively good and will suit a lot of smartphone users, and we love that you don't have to pay a penny upfront. It's an easy choice for our current Editor's Pick slot. Total cost over 24 months is £552 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £43.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Crank the data allowance all the way up to a massive 60GB, and this Vodafone Galaxy S8 deal is among the most affordable. We can't quite imagine how you'd come close to using up 60GB (are you sure 30GB wouldn't be enough?), but paying less than £40 a month for the privilege isn't bad at all. Total cost over 24 months is £979.99 View this big data S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone SE deals on Vodafone:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

Carphone Warehouse is now the place to go for those sub-£20 iPhone SE bills on Vodafone. The upfront price is down to zero, as long as you don't mind only having 1GB of data per month. Total cost over 24 months is £461.99 Get this cheap iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

This new iPhone SE tariff from Carphone Warehouse is a bit of a tempter. For starters, you don't have to pay a penny upfront. Lovely. From there it will cost you £23 each month for 4GB of data. So it's not the very cheapest SE deal out there, but you won't have to scrimp and save your data each month as 4GB is a rather nice amount. Total cost over 24 months is £552 Get this iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on Vodafone:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | £79.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £35pm

Carphone Warehouse isn't commonly the retailer we'd head to for the cheapest tariffs, but we're really fond of this Pixel 2 deal. It's fantastic value considering you get a meaty 20GB of data, and we like the fair balance between upfront spend and monthly bills. Total cost over 24 months is £919.99 View this Pixel 2 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 2 XL | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

This is a frankly awesome price for an undeniably awesome phone. £23 per month is the kind of tariff we're more likely to associate with smaller handsets over one year old. But the Pixel 2 XL isn't much more than six months in and is six inches of excellence. Total cost of 24 months is £642 View this super cheap Pixel 2 XL deal from Mobiles.co.uk

