Ultra-rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 set for MWC

Smartphones get dropped, some more than others, which is why manufacturers release rugged devices for the super clumsy, with the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 set to be next off the production line.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Extreme didn't really blow us away during our review, gaining a mediocre three out of five stars, so we hope the XCover 2 steps up to the plate a little better.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy XCover 2 will sport a 4-inch TFT display, 5MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera, 4GB of internal storage and come running Android Jelly Bean.

I get knocked down

There's nothing particularly inspiring about the Galaxy XCover 2 spec-wise, but its party piece is on the exterior – it will be dust- and water-resistant, as well as being capable of taking a few knocks along the way.

Apparently the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 will make an appearance at MWC 2013, and TechRadar will be in attendance just in case it does.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 release date and potential price, we're still completely in the dark. But as soon as we hear anything, we'll let you know.

From SamMobile