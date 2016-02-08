These are the features every flagship phone must have this year

In a move that will entirely come back to bite us as we begin to review this year's bumper crop of smartphones, we've come up with a list of things that we're expecting every self-respecting flagship phone to have in 2016.

Will this be the year we finally get foldable phones that make toast and compliment us on our stylish new haircuts? We'd like to think so, but while talking toaster-phones may still be some way off, a number of pre-existing smartphone features are likely to become must-haves this year.

With this in mind we've created a list of the essential bells and whistles that no self-respecting smartphone will want to be caught dead without in 2016. OK - we know that packing ALL of these features into a phone this year will either result in half an hour's battery life or the world's largest handset, but If the next flagship you eye up doesn't have most of these, then it's no flagship at all.