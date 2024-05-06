Proton Pass launches new Pass Monitor security suite

Proton, the privacy and security company behind the Proton Pass password manager, has unveiled its entry into the world of dark web monitoring and password health analytics.

The new Pass Monitor tool promises to help customers stay on top of their credentials by alerting them as soon as any stolen passwords show up on the dark web, as well as providing strength feedback and notification of accounts without any multi-factor authentication.

Customers on the best plans will be able to combine the dark web monitoring recently launched in Proton Mail with access to Proton Sentinel, allowing users to know when their account is at risk, and helping to protect it if an attacker steals your details.

Password empowerment

Pass Monitor provides detection mechanisms for weak passwords that could be easily brute forced by an attacker, and will notify you of reused passwords which, if leaked, could result in multiple account compromises - highlighting the need for proper password hygiene.

“Proton Pass was developed to make robust security accessible to everyone, and with the introduction of Pass Monitor, we're elevating that commitment," says Son Nguyen, Director of Product at Proton.

"Pass Monitor allows users to evaluate the security status of their online credentials and provides immediate alerts if their data is compromised. This proactive approach is crucial for preparing our users against the inevitable phishing attacks that follow such breaches, ensuring that their digital identities are protected across all fronts"

With the recent developments threat actors have made in social engineering for phishing campaigns, just one successful email could bring your entire online identity tumbling down. Proton Monitor therefore provides users with the option to create a unique address for every account, stopping attackers from obtaining your real email address.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While dark web monitoring is only available to customers on a paid plan, all Proton Pass users will have access to Pass Monitor with its password health functions.

More from TechRadar Pro