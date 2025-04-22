1Password unveils new security and Agentic AI capabilities for XAM platform

1Password has revealed new tools for its XAM platform

Users will benefit from compliance and governance features

Agentic AI security has also been improved with new SDK

1Password, a leader in Extended Access Management (XAM) and creator of one of the best password managers, has unveiled a swathe of new security and Agentic AI capabilities in its XAM platform.

Among the new updates are enhanced governance and compliance capabilities, and one-click app access, alongside new Agentic AI features including a 1Password SDK, service accounts, and the ability to store AI Agent secrets in the 1Password Enterprise password manager.

1Password have also announced a new partnership with Drata to further boost 1Password’s compliance offerings.

New XAM capabilities

From June 2025, the platform will also offer extended device compliance to allow IT teams additional visibility into the devices employees are using to access web and AI applications, whether they are work-provided or personal devices. A one-click app launcher will also be made available in June, providing employees with a single access point to all the managed and unmanaged applications they need.

In fall 2025, the platform will additionally offer access governance for SaaS applications, allowing IT teams to fully monitor and automate access and discover unauthorized shadow IT. IT admins will be able to access an XAM console that will provide visibility on user lifecycle, surface insights, policies across users, their devices, and the applications they access.

"The way people work has fundamentally changed, and security needs to catch up quickly,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO at 1Password. “The explosion of SaaS has increased access management and governance complexity, and now, agentic AI is compounding that challenge.”

“Organizations need a new approach, one that not only secures managed devices and applications but also the unmanaged tools that employees and AI agents actually use to get work done. That’s exactly what 1Password Extended Access Management is built for. We’re not just solving today’s problems; we’re shaping the future of identity and access management security - one that empowers productivity without compromising protection,” Faugno added.

Agentic AI security from 1Password

From today, 1Password has made an SDK for Agentic AI available to help developers build secure AI workflows through programmatic management of vault items. What’s more, developers and IT admins will be able to create scoped API keys to allow AI agents to access vaults without exposing credentials, and allow AI agents to perform efficiently without exposing businesses to additional risk.

The 1Password enterprise password manager now also offers secure vaults for AI agents, where they can retrieve information needed to access service providers, while also providing audit logs.

“AI agents will rapidly become the hardest-working members of today’s workforce,” said Jeff Shiner, Co-CEO at 1Password. “They operate non-stop at machine speed, scaling workflows in ways we’ve never seen—but they don’t fit neatly into old security models. That’s why we created Agentic AI Security: to help businesses move fast and stay secure, giving developers the tools to innovate confidently while providing security teams the visibility they need.”

1Password partners with Drata

1Password has also announced that it has partnered with Drata to offer enhanced compliance through continuous monitoring, secure access enforcement, and real-time insights across the edge, AI-driven tools, and employee-owned devices.

“Security and compliance are inseparable, especially as SaaS sprawl and AI adoption introduce new layers of complexity and risk,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO of 1Password. “Organizations can’t achieve lasting compliance without securing how people, devices, applications, and AI agents access their critical business data, and you can’t secure access without continuously verifying compliance.”

“This partnership with Drata helps unify these efforts, giving companies the ability to enforce strong security policies across all identities, applications, and devices—both managed and unmanaged—while staying continuously audit-ready. It’s a step toward a more modern, automated, and resilient approach to trust at scale,” Faugno concluded.