Samsung may return to Windows Phone 8 with this 1080p handset

Nokia dominates the Windows Phone scene right now, and it's certainly the only one selling Windows Phones with 1080p displays.

But perhaps not for long: enter the Samsung SM-W750V.

While that string of letters and numbers doesn't give much away, they may very well represent a 5-inch, high-end Samsung Windows Phone 8.

The phone's User Agent Profile on Samsung's website, spotted by Phone Arena, pairs "Windows Mobile Lab" with Samsung, while it also claims that the phone has a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The phone is also now approved by the Bluetooth SIG, which hints that the handset will be touching down in North America.

Move over, Nokia?

Samsung has dipped its toe into the Windows Phone 8 waters before with the Samsung Ativ S, but seemed to have given up on it.

However we recently reported that Microsoft had offered Samsung a substantial chunk of change to support Windows Phone - perhaps that was enough to convince the Korean giant.

We could well see the Samsung Windows Phone arrive at MWC 2014 next month, so hold on tight.