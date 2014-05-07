Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime might not hit the prime time

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime is supposedly set to launch in June and bring with it a QHD screen that out-does the S5's full-HD display.

But word is that with greater screen resolution comes greater costs and manufacturing woe, leading some to speculate that Galaxy S5 Primes will be pretty tricky to get your hands on.

The Korea Herald's anonymous Samsung sources tell it that the S5 Prime will be "rolled out in small quantities" after interoperability tests are complete.

Prime beef

These tests supposedly take one-to-two months, so a late-June or early July release date seems likely.

On the other hand, we can't verify any of this information so we wouldn't go putting all your money on it coming to pass.