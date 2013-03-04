Nokia EOS could sport decadent chassis and fancy waterproof technology

Nokia's next flagship device could be a corker if recent reports are to be believed suggesting a flashy metallic frame and some waterproof smarts.

According to perennial mobile phone warbler Eldar Murtazin, Nokia's next top-flight smartphone will feature an aluminium body, which a select few were apparently lucky enough to see during MWC 2013.

Murtazin has a hit-and-miss reputation when it comes to calling future tech, but the Russia-based blogger "confirmed" the handset will be running Windows Phone 8 - shocker.

P2i has you covered

In a separate report over on GSMArena, Nokia's next top-end device is also expected to sport nano-coated P2i technology, making the handset waterproof without the need to have protected caps over ports such as the headphone jack and microUSB connection.

The unknown source goes on to say that the handset will arrive sometime in 2013 and it's thought that the previously rumoured Nokia EOS could be the phone in question, complete with the huge 41MP camera off the 808 PureView.

We're not getting carried away with these reports though as the none of the sources are particularly reliable, but there does seem to be a lot of talk surrounding a new flagship Nokia so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Via W7Phone