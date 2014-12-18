Mobile networks agree to improve UK coverage by 2017

The four major UK networks - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have agreed to tackle areas of the country that currently experience patchy coverage.

While these 'not spots' may enjoy coverage from one or two networks, the aim is to have them fully covered in just over two years. All four networks will increase full coverage from 69% to 85% of areas by 2017, halving the areas affected by patchy coverage if it proves successful.

Additionally, total blackout spots will be reduced by almost two thirds, according to the proposal which will see £5bn invested into the infrastructure by the networks.

Notworks

Just last month we reported that this initiative was being considered, so we're pleased that it's come into effect so quickly.

"Too many parts of the UK regularly suffer from poor mobile coverage leaving them unable to make calls or send texts," said Culture Secretary Sajid Javid in a statement.

"Government and businesses have been clear about the importance of mobile connectivity, and improved coverage, so this legally binding agreement will give the UK the world-class mobile phone coverage it needs and deserves."