Latest leaked shots points to a huge camera lens for the iPhone 7

If you're growing weary of iPhone 7 rumours then you might want to take an extended summer holiday somewhere remote - they're going to come thick and fast between now and September, and the latest leaked image is courtesy of Nowhereelse.fr reporting on a Weibo posting from Chinese repair shop Rock Fix.

As you can see, we're looking at a rather large CMOS sensor for the new camera, which suggests this is a camera that's going to let in a lot of light (the Samsung Galaxy S7 phones are excellent performers in low light, coincidentally).

That's for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, apparently, but there's also a new image from the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus as well - in this case, as has been rumoured, we can see a dual-lens camera casing at the top of the backplate. As in previous years, it looks as though the bigger iPhone might be the one to get if you're a keen photographer.

None of these leaked shots can be confirmed as genuine just yet, of course, but the fact that they tie in with previous rumours and seem to come from a reliable source give them extra weight. And Apple has certainly been prepared to differentiate the two iPhones in the past.

The last we heard from Rock Fix was when it was trying to convince us that the 3.5mm headphone jack is going to be present and correct on the 2016 handsets - the presence (or absence) of this port has been one of the biggest and most contentious rumours surrounding the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and we still don't know which way it's going to go.

Today Rock Fix has again asserted that the headphone port is staying as well as chiming in on the speculation that there are going to be three iPhone models this year: the Chinese outfit says the cheapest of the three models will replace the ageing iPhone 6, and may come with a dual-SIM slot to appeal to users in developing markets.

Will the iPhone 7 have Apple's biggest camera jump yet?

Via MacRumors

