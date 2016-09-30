iPhone 8: evidence mounts of an OLED display

If you were disappointed by the incremental updates in the iPhone 7, you now have more reason to wait for the next iPhone.

A new report says Apple is in negotiations with Sharp to manufacture OLED displays for the iPhone 8.

An anonymous source told Bloomberg that Apple is hashing it out with Sharp to secure OLED displays for the next generation iPhone. The news comes after Sharp announced today that it will spend $570 million (about £440 million, AU$744 million) in OLED production. Sharp aims to start production of the mobile displays by June 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Why OLED?

OLED, or organic light emitting diode, is a display technology that doesn't require backlighting like traditional liquid crystal displays (LCD). Instead, each pixel is filled with an organic compound that emits light when an electrical current is passed through it.

OLED displays allow companies like Samsung to create curved displays found on the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7. Since OLED doesn't require a backlight, devices can be made thinner as well. For small electronics like smartwatches, OLED makes complete sense, which is why the Apple Watch 2 already has an OLED display.

Both the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S7 Edge sport OLED displays

While the iPhone 7's display was rated "the best mobile LCD display" by analysis company DisplayMate, it isn't the best mobile phone screen out there. That honor goes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which features an OLED display that offers better contrast, brightness and colors.

Apple may be working with additional partners on securing a supply of OLED screens for its next iPhone, according to Ubergizmo. Apple could theoretically obtain OLED displays from companies like LG, Japan Display, or even Samsung.

The iPhone 8 might not be the only future Apple device getting an OLED upgrade. There are rumors that Apple is preparing to refresh its line of MacBook Pro laptops with OLED touch screens, too.