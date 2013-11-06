Ex-HTC bods launch 'straight thinking' Kazam Android smartphones

There's a new phone manufacturer on the block and it's not afraid to swear or pour scorn on phone-related "gimmicks": meet Kazam.

Not to be confused with the file sharing app Kazaa, beloved by teens of a certain late-90s era, Kazam was founded by two ex-HTC execs and launches with six phones up its sleeve.

The entire Android-running line up offers dual-SIM capability so you can have two numbers running from one handset - perfect for travelers, workaholics, drug dealers and serial adulterers.

Thunderation

The top end handset is the Kazam Thunder Q4.5. The 4.2-inch handset launches running Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and with 1GB of RAM to back it up.

There's 4GB of on board storage and a microSD slot for expansion, plus an 8MP autofocus rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-mounted snapper to boot.

Skipping down the specs ladder, the Kazam Trooper range comes in screensizes from 3.5-inches to 5.5-inches, offering dual-core processors, Jelly Bean and 5MP cameras all round.

What's more, Kazam is offering free screen replacement if you crack yours in the first year of phone ownership, which is nice, sure, but also a roundabout way of saying "Hey guys, our screens aren't all that durable, that cool?"

The company says it is "time to shake up the status quo and bring some fresh thinking to the world of smartphones", that fresh thinking being a belief that "ruthless logic is revolutionary".

If all that floats your smartphone loving boat, you'll be able to buy the phones in the UK before Christmas, apparently, although there's no word on pricing, release date, retailers, network deals or what company is actually manufacturing the handsets themselves as yet.

It's not clear yet if the handsets will make it to the US, Australia and beyond. We suspect not.