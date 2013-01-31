EE's 4G hits nine more cities across the UK

Amersham, Bolton, Chelmsford, Hemel Hempstead, Southend-on-Sea, Stockport, Sunderland, Sutton Coldfield and Wolverhampton are now all 4G'd up.

You don't need us to tell you that this latest rollout has all the big names covered.

Back in December, EE promised that a number of new towns would be getting the super-fast network update by March 2013 - which means that Bradford, Coventry, Doncaster, Dudley, Leicester, Luton, Newport, Reading, Rotherham, St Albans, Walsall, Watford and West Bromwich should be next in line.

Ahead of schedule

The network is pretty keen to brag that it's managed to get 4G reception going in 27 towns and cities since its launch in October 2012.

It also says that the rollout is bombing along ahead of schedule and that 45 per cent of the UK population now live in areas where they can make use of the super-speedy networks.

Whether 45 per cent of the population can afford EE's 4G is another story as those launch tariffs don't come cheap; but with Ofcom currently running the great 4G spectrum tombola, we should see more networks offering 4G within the next twelve months and hopefully this will spell more competitive pricing.

In the meantime, at least 4G fans have a reason to visit Sutton Coldfield now.