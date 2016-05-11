Check your Snapchat score – it may have mysteriously dropped overnight

If you're really into Snapchat you'll know how important your score is - but you'd better check it out as it may have dropped overnight.

A number of users are reporting their scores have dropped without any explanation, with many taking to to Twitter to vent their frustration at Snapchat.

Your Snapchat score is a number that corresponds to the amount you use the app, but Snapchat has never revealed how the number is calculated.

There's no consistent number of points that have been dropped and Snapchat hasn't provided an explanation for what happened either.

Haemorrhaging points

Twitter user @whiterussianxo wrote "My Snapchat score went from 22,200 to 22,557 in one day" while @vaphur tweeted, "What the hell my score went from 15,000 to 12,000?"

We've asked Snapchat for an update on whether it's a problem they are looking to solve or if it's made the change for some specific reason.

Don't hold your breath though - Snapchat hasn't ever explained how your score is decided, so it doesn't bode well for the app to give people their points back.

You can check your score by pressing the ghost symbol in the top center of the Snapchat app, with your score appearing next to your user name..

Via The Next Web