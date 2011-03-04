Android tablet sales to 'dominate' over the iPad by 2014

The spotlights might be magnetically drawn to the iPad 2 at the moment, but it seems those backing the Android OS need not worry too much.

A research note from Mike Abramsky, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, states that the tablet market is (unsurprisingly) set to explode over the coming years, moving up to a global revenue of £42 billion in 2014.

By that point, the research note states, the Android will have assumed the market lead as the dominant tablet OS in an accelerating product category.

Google to the fore

Abramsky is predicting a 40% market share for Android on tablets by that point, stating that 'While Apple's iPad may continue to set the bar high for experience, we expect Android to dominate.'

The reason for this is the larger amount of OEMs and low-cost vendors from Asia bringing the variation and cost down - largely mirroring the current smartphone market.

It doesn't mean Apple will be falling behind in the tablet race, in the same way the iPhone isn't failing in the smartphone world - it's just the brand will have fewer devices with which to penetrate the tablet market.

From BGR